השהה נגן

An unusual incident occurred on Wednesday in Jenin when IDF troops fired warning shots in the air as a delegation of foreign diplomats passed through the city

According to Arab reports, the delegation included 25 diplomats from European and Arab countries, including Spain and Canada.

The IDF clarified that the group was coordinated with the security forces, and as part of the coordination, an approved route was provided to the delegation members, which they were instructed to follow due to the area being an active combat zone.

However, the IDF stated that an initial inquiry found that the delegation deviated from the approved route and entered an area where they were not authorized to be. IDF soldiers operating in the area fired warning shots to distance the delegation. No injuries or damages were reported.

At the end of the incident, once it was clarified that the individuals were part of a diplomatic delegation, Brigadier General Yaki Dolf, the Commander of the Judea and Samaria Division, immediately reviewed the incident. In addition, the Head of the Civil Administration, Brigadier General Hisham Ibrahim, instructed unit officers to immediately speak with representatives of the relevant countries, and he will soon hold personal conversations with the diplomats to update them on the findings of the initial inquiry.

The IDF apologized for the inconvenience caused.