On Tuesday evening, the police released footage of the helmets of the Yamam (Special Operations Unit) fighters, who collaborated with the Duvdevan unit and Border Police fighters to eliminate armed terrorists who had barricaded themselves in a building in Jenin. After an exchange of fire, the forces killed two terrorists and wounded another.

At the same time, the forces detained another ten terrorists, including a senior member of the terrorist network in the Jenin area. In another operation in the city, Duvdevan fighters killed a terrorist who opened fire at them.

The security forces located two booby-trapped vehicles in Jenin that were intended to be used for terrorist attacks. The vehicles were destroyed on the spot by the forces.

The terrorists who were arrested and the weapons that were confiscated were transferred to the security forces for further investigation and dealing.