Israel National NewsIsraeli NewsWatch: Rescue workers remove injured from rubble at Be'er Sheva impact siteWatch: Rescue workers remove injured from rubble at Be'er Sheva impact siteMDA and fire crews operating at the impact site in Be'er Sheva successfully rescued several living civilians from the ruins.Israel National News Jun 24, 2025, 8:02 AM (GMT+3)Magen David AdomBe'er ShevaFire And Rescue ServiceOperation Rising Lionחילוץ פצועה מתוך זירת ההרס בבאר שבעמד"א Found a mistake? Contact usGet the latest news in your mailboxTo read the article in Hebrew