תיעוד ההריסה דובר צה"ל

As part of the counterterrorism operation in northern Samaria, forces from the IDF Kfir Brigade, the Shin Bet, and Border Police operated in the village of Burqin on Wednesday and destroyed the house of the terrorist Hamam Hashash.

Approximately ten months ago, Hashash, together with another terrorist, participated in the killing of Captain Alon Scagio in an incident during an operation in Jenin, during which another 16 soldiers were wounded.

The two terrorists were eliminated in the Jenin area about two weeks after the incident during an operation by the Duvdevan and Haruv units following Shin Bet intelligence.

As part of the operation, the forces exchanged fire with the terrorists and applied the "pressure cooker" tactic on the building that the terrorists were holed up in."