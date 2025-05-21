Brigadier General Anwar Rajab, the official spokesman for the Palestinian Authority security forces, announced on Wednesday that the security forces and the PA police engineering unit operating in Jenin's eastern neighborhood, uncovered an explosives workshop operated by "a group of people who broke the law."

Rajab told PA media Wafa that all the information about the workshop came from intelligence reports.

According to the spokesman, the security forces seized oxygen tanks that were ready to be detonated, explosive devices at various stages of production, explosive devices that contained high-powered explosive material, security cameras, and electric bicycle batteries used to activate the explosives.

In addition, the forces found cables, remote activation devices, cell phones, and additional equipment.