זירת ההרס בבאר שבע ותיעוד החילוץ דוברות המשטרה, מד"א, דובר צה"ל, כבאות והצלה

An initial investigation conducted by the Home Front Command following the early-morning missile barrages on Israel on Tuesday found that Iran launched nearly 20 ballistic missiles within two hours and 15 minutes.

The fatal barrage on Be'er Sheva included two missiles launched simultaneously. One of the missiles was intercepted, but the second managed to evade the air defense systems and scored a direct hit on the sixth floor of an apartment building in the city.

The investigation found that the missile struck the building's external wall, penetrated the protective layer, and broke through two protected spaces, completely dismantling one of them.

The Home Front Command estimates that the four victims, two women, a man in his forties, and a man in his 20s, were killed while in the protected spaces that were hit.

Conversely, residents in neighboring protected spaces that did not sustain the direct hit were only lightly injured.