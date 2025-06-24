US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee on Monday night welcomed US President Donald Trump’s dramatic announcement that Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire.

“It’s 3:00 a.m. in Israel and awakened by phone instead of ballistic missile, as President Trump gives the world great news of ceasefire soon to be in place! 12 days felt like 12 months!” wrote Huckabee in a post on X.

He added, “Trump didn’t just ‘pray for the peace of Jerusalem’, he delivered it!”

Speaking to NBC News after his announcement of the ceasefire, Trump called it “a wonderful day for the world, in my opinion.”

“It’s a great day for America. It’s a great day for the Middle East. I’m very happy to have been able to get the job done," he said. "A lot of people were dying, and it was only going to get worse. It would have brought the whole Middle East down."

Asked how long the ceasefire would be, Trump replied, “I think the ceasefire is unlimited. It’s going to go forever.”

Trump wrote earlier that Israel and Iran have agreed to a 12-hour ceasefire, starting at 7:00 a.m. Israel time on Tuesday morning.

He added that Iran will be the first to stop hostilities, beginning in six hours from, and Israel will do the same six hours later.

Israel has yet to officially comment on Trump’s announcement. An Iranian official confirmed to Reuters that Iran has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar.