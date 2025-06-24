As a researcher I am all too familiar with the difficulties and challenges of selecting the right real-world environment for testing a prototype. Whereas new technology can readily pass its alpha phase, defined as a controlled laboratory setting where parameters are carefully determined ahead of time, the beta phase is much more grueling, and certainly much less predictable.

So, what we saw last weekend with the successful beta testing of a set of fourteen 30,000 pound bunker-buster bombs on Iran’s formidable nuclear facilities was an affirmation of US defense prowess paired with the most propitious environment for resoundingly successful beta results.

That propitious environment, where the American made bunker-buster bombs proved their efficacy and strength in decimating Iran’s fortress-like nuclear plant, is Israel’s superior military and defense systems. By strategically degrading and weakening Iran defenses - destroying missile launchers, eliminating nuclear scientists and military commandoes, and taking control of their skies - Israel prepared the most favorable setting for the US to put on display before the world its mega bomb that can penetrate the thickest geological structure housing the IR-6 models, which are the most advanced centrifuges used to enrich uranium to weapons-grade levels.

Prime Minister Netanyahu understood the seismic shift in world order achieved by this masterful joint effort with the United States. In giving his congratulatory speech to Trump after the completion of the successful operation, Bibi effused his joy, exhilaration, and relief that Iran’s nuclear facilities were finally destroyed, thereby averting a daunting arms race in the Middle East.

Even more compelling was Bibi’s expression of gratitude to Hashem at the Kotel the day after this extraordinary defeat of Iran’s nuclear capabilities. Bibi understood the historical importance of this joint effort, and its religious significance. Infiltrating the redoubtable Fordow nuclear plant buried underground in impenetrable rock is a modern-day “Battle of Jericho” where the thick walls of Jericho had miraculously collapsed after six days of Israelites marching around the city and blowing horns.

Many of us who are old enough to remember can harken back to 1979 when Iran took 66 American embassy workers hostage, holding them in captivity for 444 days until Ronald Reagan’s inauguration as the new US president. Iran’s bloodstained hands are perhaps best remembered for when they killed Stephen Flatow’s precious 20-year-old daughter, Alisa, in 1995 while she was a student at Nishmat in Jerusalem.

Countless times Iranian students have participated in demonstrations chanting vociferously “Death to Israel”, “Death to America.” Netanyahu, in making a public statement following the US-led “Operation Midnight Hammer,” aptly stated “Mr. Trump… the forces of civilization thank you.”

Yes, a civilized, law abiding regime is one where its denizens do not fear reprisals for speaking up. Nor do its neighbors fear annihilation from the people next door. Who knows? Perhaps we are at the dawn of a New World Order. Netanyahu has beseeched the Iranian population to jettison its despotic, maniacal, and dangerous leadership - that is, to have a regime change so that neighbors can live peacefully side-by-side.

The beta testing of this New World Order has now begun. What better testing environment than one where the intensity of uncivilized, barbaric behavior has given rise to terrorist proxies and sleeper cells that have caused irreparable harm to unsuspecting victims? In Bibi’s words, “First Comes Strength, Then Comes Peace.” These words resonate with me, because their conceptual archetypes are written in the Ten Commandments.

Why did God command the Israelites to “Honor Thy Father and Thy Mother”? Because, love does not exist unless there is strength. Parents must show their children fortitude, courage and resolve. In exchange, the child will respect, honor, and revere the parent. Love for one’s parent will then flow from the respect that one has for that parent. Similarly, peace in the Middle East, and peace in the world, is the natural, inevitable consequence of showing strength.

By taking the preemptive step to decimate the nuclear facilities that potentiate an apocalyptic end to civilization, Trump and Netanyahu have brought respect back to the Jewish state and to the Western world. We must continue to ride the crest of strength so that everlasting peace will soon be at our doorstep.

I question why anyone might think otherwise.

And just a few hours after writing this, I wonder what is behind Trump's call for a ceasefire.

Ed. note: In his announcement, Trump equated both sides, calling Israel's attacks on missile sites and the regime as well as Iran's missiles on civilians by the identical neutral term "missions", thereby allowing Iran to continue launching missiles against civilian Israelis during the six hours until the ceasefire came into effect. Thanks to his "fairness", four innocent Israelis were murdered by a missile that hit a building in Be'er Sheva..

Amy Neustein, Ph.D. (sociologist) is the author/editor of 16 academic books. Her most recent book, From Madness to Mutiny: Why Mothers are Running from the Family Courts -And What Can be Done about It, will be published by Oxford University Press in August.