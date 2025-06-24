Israel confirmed this morning (Tuesday) that it agreed to a ceasefire with Iran, which came into effect at 7:00 Israel time.

In an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office, it was announced that the agreement to the ceasefire was given in full coordination with U.S. President Donald Trump. The Prime Minister is expected to make a statement during the day.

Prime Minister Netanyahu reported that last night he convened the Security Cabinet along with the Defense Minister, the Chief of Staff, and the head of the Mossad, in order to report that Israel has achieved all the objectives of peration Rising Lion had been achieved or even exceeded.

According to the statement, "Israel removed an immediate dual existential threat - both in the nuclear field and in the ballistic missile field. Additionally, the IDF achieved full air dominance over Tehran's skies, struck hard at the military leadership, and destroyed dozens of central government targets in Iran."

It was also reported that "In the last 24 hours alone, the IDF struck hard at government targets in the heart of Tehran, eliminated hundreds of Basij officers - the regime's terror repression force - and killed another senior nuclear scientist. Israel thanks President Trump and the United States for their support in defense and their participation in removing the Iranian nuclear threat."

Regarding the ceasefire, it was said that "in light of achieving the operation's objectives, and in full coordination with President Trump, Israel agreed to the President's proposal for a bilateral ceasefire. Israel will respond forcefully to any violation of the ceasefire."

The statement warned that not all dangers had passed. "The citizens of Israel must continue to adhere to the instructions of the Home Front Command until full verification of the ceasefire. Our hearts are with the families who lost their loved ones and we send best wishes for a full recovery to the injured."

The Prime Minister's Office emphasized that Israel had proven itself a world power. "The State of Israel achieved great historical achievements and positioned itself alongside the world's powers. This is an immense success for the people of Israel and its soldiers, who removed the two existential threats to our state and ensured the eternity of Israel. The Prime Minister will make a statement later today."

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded: "I wish to extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the murdered this morning in Be'er Sheva. There is no doubt that this morning leaves a bitter taste, but with all the sorrow the truth is that we have achieved, thank God, a decisive victory in the campaign against Iran that will be recorded for glory in the annals of the State of Israel. We removed an immediate existential threat over the eternity of Israel and severely harmed the Iranian Ayatollah regime, including the destruction of dozens of targets in Tehran last night."

He also added: "Now we must proceed with full force to Gaza, to completely destroy Hamas and return our hostages. Through strength, we will ensure, God willing, many years of security and growth for the people of Israel."