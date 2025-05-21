The United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Tuesday an agreement with Israel to permit the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid from the Gulf nation to Gaza, Reuters reported, citing state news agency WAM.

This accord emerges amid escalating international scrutiny concerning the humanitarian conditions in the Strip.

The agreement was solidified during a phone conversation between UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and his Israeli counterpart, Gideon Sa’ar.

According to WAM, the initial phase of aid is designed to address the food requirements of approximately 15,000 civilians in Gaza. Furthermore, the humanitarian shipments will encompass vital provisions for bakeries and crucial items essential for infant care.

This development follows an earlier statement from a spokesperson for the UN humanitarian office in Geneva, who noted that Israel had granted permission for approximately 100 aid trucks to enter Gaza.

The unit for Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) said that 93 UN trucks carrying humanitarian aid, including flour for bakeries, food for babies, medical equipment, and pharmaceutical drugs were transferred on Tuesday via the Kerem Shalom Crossing into the Gaza Strip.

“This was following the recommendation of IDF officials, and in accordance with the directive of the political echelon. The IDF will continue to facilitate humanitarian assistance in the Gaza Strip while making every effort to ensure that the aid does not reach the hands of the Hamas terrorist organization,” COGAT stated.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a meeting of the Security Cabinet, approved the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, per the previous decision and in coordination with the security officials.

The decision was made despite the opposition by several cabinet ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, who demanded a new discussion on the matter and a revote, but his proposal was denied.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on Monday responded to criticism from within the right regarding the government’s recent decision to permit the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Smotrich was unequivocal, “To state it plainly—no aid will go to Hamas. Period. Anyone claiming otherwise is spreading falsehoods. I was the one who demanded an end to the reckless policy of sending in thousands of trucks that were seized by Hamas, monetized, and used to prop up its regime. I initiated an alternative plan involving civilian companies, and I can say with full responsibility that the past will not repeat itself. Only the bare minimum of food and medicine will enter Gaza, and not a single grain will benefit Hamas.”