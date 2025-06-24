Captain Res Adam Ittah, Spokesman of the Southern District, Home Front Command, spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News on the aftermath of six Iranian missile barrages on Israel, the second of which scored a direct hit on a seven-story building in Be'er Sheva. MDA and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

“Right behind me, you can see our teams working tirelessly to ensure no one is left behind,” Ittah told reporters. “We are checking every floor and every room. The casualties were evacuated to Soroka Medical Center in varying conditions. Rescue efforts remain ongoing, and the clearance of the site is expected to take considerable time.”

According to Ittah, “the missile struck a reinforced shelter room—a location usually considered safer during attacks. In such cases, the chances of survival are significantly lower due to the direct hit. This was a different type of threat and ammunition, and the level of destruction speaks for itself.”

Despite the danger, he emphasized the resolve of the teams on the ground. “The footage speaks for itself. Working in a building that’s been hit like this is not an easy or safe task, but morale is high. We are trained and prepared for this war. The Home Front Command is fully committed to doing whatever it takes to save lives,” concluded Ittah.