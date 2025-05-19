Finance Minister and Chairman of the Religious Zionism party Bezalel Smotrich addressed the media on Monday morning, responding to criticism from within the right regarding the government’s recent decision to permit the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza.

“What we have witnessed over the past day is utter madness and a complete relinquishment of responsibility,” Smotrich said at the press conference. “It is a dangerous fusion of political opportunism from those striving to appear more right-wing than others, leaks from cabinet discussions, and the collaboration of left-wing media figures who seek to end the war, capitulate to Hamas, and bring down the government.”

Smotrich was unequivocal: “To state it plainly—no aid will go to Hamas. Period. Anyone claiming otherwise is spreading falsehoods. I was the one who demanded an end to the reckless policy of sending in thousands of trucks that were seized by Hamas, monetized, and used to prop up its regime. I initiated an alternative plan involving civilian companies, and I can say with full responsibility that the past will not repeat itself. Only the bare minimum of food and medicine will enter Gaza, and not a single grain will benefit Hamas.”

The minister highlighted the IDF’s intensified military operations: “Since yesterday, five divisions of the IDF have been operating in Gaza with a level of force not seen since the war began. This is not a temporary incursion but a deliberate and enduring presence—occupying, purging, and remaining—until Hamas is eliminated. The Gaza Strip is one enormous terror city, and it will be dismantled. This represents a fundamental shift in our military strategy. With God’s help, it will bring about the destruction of Hamas and the return of our hostages.”

As part of this strategic shift, Smotrich explained, the IDF is relocating civilians from combat zones to the southern part of the Gaza Strip, from which, in coordination with President Trump’s vision, they may eventually be resettled in third countries. “This is a historic transformation. That is the objective. That is our mission. And we must not be distracted by secondary issues.”

Expanding on the rationale behind permitting limited humanitarian aid, Smotrich noted, “Over the past several months, I have championed a complete reversal in the manner humanitarian assistance is distributed. It must not fall into the hands of Hamas or aid its war machine. Instead, we are committed to ensuring that only the most essential supplies reach civilians, primarily to prevent international accusations of war crimes and avoid halting our military campaign. I have consistently voiced this position in writing, in Cabinet meetings, and in public statements.”

He added that the IDF is now targeting not only Hamas’s military assets but also its civilian leadership and financial apparatus. “In the coming days, an American civilian company will begin distributing food directly to Gaza’s residents, under strict oversight. This will not pose any danger to our troops.”

Smotrich explained that withholding aid for two and a half months had successfully placed pressure on Hamas. “However, such pressure must be managed. When the IDF renews its maneuvers and relocates populations from areas where food supplies still existed, and when our staunchest allies ask us to help them dispel false accusations of starvation, we must cooperate. This is not yielding to pressure; it is a strategic necessity to ensure the war effort continues.”

He clarified the scale of the aid: “In the coming days, Gaza residents will receive no more than a piece of pita bread and a plate of food from public kitchens. The lines are long, the need is real, and none of this will support Hamas. It will, however, enable the international community to maintain its backing of Israel at the UN and before the International Criminal Court, and allow us to continue our operations until Hamas is defeated. Any attempts to deflect responsibility or shift blame are immature and contrary to the essence of leadership.”

When asked whether he supports the provision of any aid at all, Smotrich responded, “I understand the deep pain and anger. Truthfully, until the last hostage is returned, we should not even be sending water. But if we act that way, the world will force an immediate halt to our war. It would be a tactical win but a strategic defeat. I am committed to winning the war. Over the past year and a half, we have been striking Hamas and reducing Gaza to ruins unprecedented in modern warfare—and yet the world has not stopped us. We are navigating this with prudence and determination.”

Smotrich urged the government’s supporters to allow leaders the flexibility required to make such decisions. “The only way to achieve our goals—the occupation of Gaza, the destruction of Hamas, and the return of the hostages—is through calculated, responsible navigation between internal and external pressures. That is victory.”

He described his own credentials in this fight: “I have been one of the most uncompromising voices for pressing forward to total victory. I have never hesitated to confront military leaders or to call out the folly of past aid policies. I have family members fighting on the front lines. I would never endanger them needlessly. This decision may be unpopular, but politics must not interfere with the path to victory. I am prepared to pay a political price.”

Turning to Prime Minister Netanyahu, Smotrich urged decisive leadership: “Take responsibility. Speak to the nation. Project our shared resolve. Do not allow rumors and reckless speculation to shape public discourse or damage morale. History—not social media or skewed polls—will judge us.”

In conclusion, Smotrich addressed IDF soldiers and their families: “Do not be swayed by the cries of despair or the voices of weakness—neither from the left nor the right. Trust in our mission. Continue with strength, faith, and courage. We are defeating the enemy, and we will not stop until our objectives are fully achieved.”