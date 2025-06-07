Ambassador Yechiel Leiter, Israel's Ambassador to the United States, stated on Friday that Hamas has systematically stolen humanitarian aid which enters Gaza, underscoring the critical need for the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) , the new aid initiative backed by the Trump administration and established together with Israel.

Ambassador Leiter highlighted the infuriating reality of Hamas's systematic theft in a video posted to his X account.

"Much has been discussed about the urgent need among Gazan civilians for humanitarian aid," Ambassador Leiter noted. "While Israelis have sent their sons and daughters to fight the Hamas terrorists who started the war on October 7th, Israel has simultaneously been providing humanitarian aid - 70-90% of which has been hijacked by Hamas to be sold on the black market."

This statistic paints a clear picture of how Hamas has exploited humanitarian efforts, diverting massive quantities of aid intended for suffering civilians to enrich itself and further its terrorist agenda. This pervasive theft has not only exacerbated the humanitarian crisis but has also been a major impediment to genuine relief efforts.

"Luckily, our friends in the Trump administration have joined forces with us to facilitate an aid mechanism that bypasses Hamas and ensures that only Gazan civilians receive it," Ambassador Leiter added. This direct delivery system is designed to prevent Hamas from seizing crucial supplies, ensuring they reach their intended beneficiaries without diversion.

The impact of the GHF's aid centers is already significant, having processed an impressive 8.5 million meals to date. Leiter noted that the foundation is poised to significantly expand its operations, aiming to reach even more people in desperate need, demonstrating a robust commitment to alleviating suffering without the interference of Hamas.

The Ambassador reiterated Israel's overarching goal in the conflict, stating, "If you take away the political and military power away from the murderous idea of Hamas, they will ultimately crumble, collapse and be destroyed."

The UN and non-governmental groups have criticized the GHF initiative, with the UN announcing it would refuse to participate in the operation, citing fundamental concerns regarding impartiality, neutrality, and independence.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce last week fired back at the criticism of the new effort, telling reporters, “It is unfortunate, because the issue here is giving aid to Gaza, and then suddenly it moves into complaints about style or the nature of who’s doing it.”

She described the criticism as “the height of hypocrisy.”

“The real story here is that aid, and food, is moving into Gaza at a massive scale,” stated Bruce, adding, “When you’re looking at 8,000 food boxes, was this going to be like going to the mall or through a drive-through? No, it wasn’t. This is a complicated environment, and the story is the fact that it’s working.”

