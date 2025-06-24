Yonatan Samerano will be laid to rest this evening (Tuesday), 627 days after he was murdered and kidnapped to the Gaza Strip.

The eulogies will be delivered by the President of Israel and Yonatan's friends - Yuval, Dana, Mai, Boaz, and Ori. Alongside the eulogies, songs will be performed by David D'Or, Kobi Aflalo, and Hanan Ben Ari.

Following the eulogies, his family members will speak: his father, Kobi Samerano, his brother, Yair, and his mother, Ayelet.

After the eulogies, the funeral procession will proceed on foot towards the Nahalat Yitzhak Cemetery, where Yonatan will be buried. The burial ceremony will be led by former Chief Rabbi Israel Meir Lau.

The bodies of three hostages, Ofra Keidar, Yonatan Samerano, and Staff Sergeant Shay Levinson, were rescued in a special operation carried out by the ISA and the IDF on Saturday and returned to Israel.