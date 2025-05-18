Netanyahu approves humanitarian aid to all of Gaza

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during a meeting of the Security Cabinet on Sunday, approved the entry of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, per the previous decision and in coordination with the security officials.

The decision was made despite the opposition by several cabinet ministers, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who demanded a new discussion on the matter and a revote, but his proposal was denied.

According to sources who were present at the meeting, the humanitarian aid will flow to all parts of the Gaza Strip and will not be limited only to the corridors. The decision was highly opposed by several ministers who saw this as a terrible strategic and operational mistake.

Minister of Defense Israel Katz said during the meeting that "we are coordinating with the American company, which will operate four aid points in the Gaza Strip. The company will be ready to operate the facilities from the 24th of the month. Within the coming week, we will probably have to make a difficult decision until it starts working."