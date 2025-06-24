Footage published on Tuesday shows the moment an Iranian missile slammed into a seven-story apartment building in Be'er Sheva.

The missile strike claimed the lives of five people, including a mother and son, and injured at least ten. Rescue crews continue to work to rescue individuals from the scene.

Southern District Commander, Commissioner Haim Bublil, said this morning at the scene: "There is extensive environmental damage. The efforts are focused mainly on searching the building, room by room — this will take several hours. In some areas, there is a risk of building collapse. Unfortunately, in this strike, even the protected rooms sustained severe damage. There were casualties inside the protected rooms."

The missile strike came shortly before the ceasefire between Israel and Iran took effect.