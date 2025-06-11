The British Guardian newspaper conducted a written interview with Yasser Abu Shabab, the leader of the Abu Shabab militia, which reportedly collaborates with Israel to distribute humanitarian aid and combat Hamas.

In the interview, Abu Shabab accused Hamas of stealing humanitarian aid and denied working in close cooperation with the IDF.

He also denied claims that the members of his clan are looting humanitarian aid intended for Gaza residents. “My activities are humanitarian and it’s for my people only. We are providing security in areas controlled by our national forces and providing support to hundreds of families, with hundreds of people flocking to our areas every day,” Abu Shabab told The Guardian.

When asked whether he works in close collaboration with IDF forces, he replied, "We do not work directly with the Israeli army."

He then accused Hamas members of continuing to loot humanitarian aid, preventing it from reaching Gaza residents. “We do not take anything from the aid trucks. Aid is stolen in areas controlled by Hamas,” clarified Abu Shabab.

He also claimed that the war in Gaza will not end until Hamas surrenders. "The war will not end as long as Hamas insists on its position," stated Abu Shabab, who became a target for Hamas members, who have vowed to kill him, after his name began appearing in the media as someone collaborating with Israel in distributing humanitarian aid.