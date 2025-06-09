For the first time, chicken breasts have arrived at the markets in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

According to local reports, the in-demand product is now selling for 250 shekels per kilogram (approximately $32.44 per pound), a significant increase compared to its pre-war price.

Arab organizations in Gaza published an announcement criticizing Israel, with pictures of the Israeli chickens, which are kosher under the supervision of the Jerusalem Rabbinate: "The Zionist occupation steals humanitarian aid and sends it to the merchants in Gaza, and the merchants have begun offering the chicken breasts seen here only to the hungry displaced people for 110 US dollars."

The shortage in animal products and disruptions in the supply due to the security situation have led to a sharp rise in prices at local markets.

At the same time, the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF), which oversees the distribution of aid in the Gaza Strip, reported that it has distributed 1,157,760 portions of food at three distribution centers, in addition to a new pilot program where it delivers food directly to communities. As part of the new program, 10,560 boxes containing a total of approximately 609,840 portions of food were delivered to community leaders in the northern Gaza Strip.