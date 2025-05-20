New details have emerged about the captivity conditions of 24-year-old Matan Zangauker, who is being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Zangauker, kidnapped on October 7, was held alongside Edan Alexander until last week, and now he is alone. As of the day of Edan's release, Matan was still alive.

Disturbing testimony indicates a severe deterioration in Matan’s physical and mental condition. He has lost a significant amount of weight during his time in captivity, suffers from tremors and weakness due to a degenerative muscle disease, and has difficulty standing. The combination of his illness and the harsh captivity conditions has caused prolonged bowel obstructions and severe abdominal pain, requiring multiple emergency doctor visits.

He is reportedly in a foggy, semi-conscious state, likely due to a lack of oxygen and air distress in the tunnels. Matan is also suffering from flea bites and rat attacks.

According to the testimonies, for an extended period, Matan subsisted mainly on moldy bread and rice, and drank salty, contaminated water unfit for consumption. He endured severe food shortages, and only in recent months did he start receiving slightly more food. However, his deteriorated physical and mental condition prevents him from eating.

In recent months, Matan's psychological state has worsened significantly. He refuses to eat, speaks very little, and spends long hours isolated in a corner of the tunnel. During captivity, he has been subjected to both physical and psychological torture, including interrogations and psychological terror. He was also held in cages, with his hands and feet bound.

It has also been revealed that Zangauker was, and continues to be, held with senior Hamas members. He was held alongside hostages who have since been released — including Avera Mengistu — as well as others still in captivity. On several occasions, he narrowly escaped tunnel collapses caused by bombings, the most recent just weeks ago.

Matan was held in an underground area where other hostages were killed, and where a handwritten note of his was found containing personal details. He was transferred between tunnels, mosques, tents for displaced persons, and more. Along with Edan Alexander, he was moved through a crowded market by Hamas terrorists, masked and escorted by terrorists disguised as women.

Einav Zangauker, Matan’s mother, reacted to the revelations: “Since I learned about the torture and the physical and emotional suffering my son is enduring, I can’t eat, I can barely breathe. How can a mother survive knowing her child, who has a degenerative muscle disease, is being held alone in captivity? Can he even stand on his own? Hold a glass of water? My heart is breaking over what he’s going through — I don’t know if he can hang on. I’m sharing this with the people of Israel so everyone knows what our sons and daughters are enduring there. While they go through hell, the Israeli government is bombing the area where Matan is being held.”

She addressed the Prime Minister directly: “The Prime Minister can no longer say he didn’t know or didn’t hear. Continued military pressure and the isolation Matan is in will lead to his death. The Israeli government must end the war and put a comprehensive initiative to bring everyone home on the table. Matan, my beloved son, your mother is on her way to get you. I promise you.”