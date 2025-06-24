Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered an address to the nation this evening (Tuesday) following the end of Operation Rising Lion.

"In the 12 days of Operation Rising Lion, we achieved a historic victory. This victory will stand for generations. We removed two immediate existential threats - the threat of destruction by nuclear bombs and the threat of destruction by 20,000 ballistic missiles. If we had not acted now, the State of Israel would soon be facing the danger of destruction," Netanyahu declared.

He noted that "this did not happen because at the decisive moment we stood up like a lion and our roar shook Tehran and echoed throughout the world."

"Rising Lion's opening blow will be recorded in the annals of Israel's wars and will be learned by all the armies of the world. In one stroke - one blow - we eliminated Iran's senior command, including three chiefs of staff and other senior figures," Netanyahu emphasized.

He noted that the US had struck another fatal blow to the Iranian nuclear program. "At Trump's direction, the US military destroyed the Fordow facility. We attacked dozens of other facilities, including laboratories and centrifuge manufacturing plants. We completed the job, and we damaged the entire archive, which contained all of Iran's knowledge to create an atomic bomb. All the careful actions our soldiers took destroyed Iran's nuclear project, and if anyone tries to revive it, we will act with the same determination and strength to thwart any such attempt."