Rabbi Shmuel David, Chief Rabbi of Afula, has issued a special call ahead of Rosh Chodesh [the new month] Tammuz, instructing the public to recite full Hallel — with a blessing — in gratitude for the miracles bestowed upon the Jewish people, foremost among them Israel’s success in striking Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

According to Rabbi David, this Rosh Chodesh, which closes the month of Sivan, marks a time of great redemption. “We merited rescue from missile attacks and witnessed the elimination of the nuclear threat,” he said, asserting that even opinions that usually omit the blessing should now recite Hallel in full.

Quoting the Sages, he wrote, “In every trouble that shall not come upon them — they say it for their deliverance,” emphasizing the obligation to thank Hashem openly for the redemption.

The rabbi urged “the entire public, without exception, and all synagogues” to join together in reciting Hallel on Sunday, Rosh Chodesh Tammuz, with a focus on “the redemption of the people and State of Israel.”

He also pointed to a sequence of events that he described as miraculous: “After the immense suffering we experienced on Simchat Torah 5784 (October 7, 2023), we witnessed a swift and unprecedented recovery. Russia — an ally of our enemies — is suffering military and economic setbacks at the hands of Ukraine. Hamas was decisively struck, Hezbollah suffered defeat, Syria’s former regime is gone, and most recently — the Iranian nuclear threat was removed. Most of their missiles and launchers were destroyed, and their nuclear facilities were obliterated. Is there a greater sense of divine speed (‘Achishena’) than this? Do we not owe Hashem our thanks?”

Rabbi David’s call follows Israel’s acclaimed strike deep in Iranian territory, which succeeded in eliminating strategic targets — including nuclear facilities — while sparing many civilians from missile and UAV attacks.