American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander is expected to be released from Hamas captivity on Monday, and if his medical condition allows it, he will depart for Qatar to meet with President Donald Trump and the Emir of Qatar.

The Alexander family explained that "President Trump and the Emir of Qatar want Edan to come meet them, but it all depends only on what Edan wants and his medical condition.

Yael, Edan's mother, arrived in Israel on Monday and expressed hope but also concern. "This is a very exciting moment, we received the unexpected announcement, but the story is far from over," she told Channel 13.

"When Edan returns, there will still be 58 hostages in Gaza. We may not forget them, and we may not rest." Turning to the Prime Minister, she said: "The power is in your hands, now is the time to work, I wish he would do it."

Varda Ben-Baruch, Edan's grandmother, spoke about her excitement ahead of her grandson's impending release. "I made food for everyone at home, I also sent Edan the food he likes. Trump does his work, and he's a good messenger of G-d. Thank G-d the administration cared."