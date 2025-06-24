Following the announcement of a ceasefire with Iran, Minister of Tourism and Housing Haim Katz arrived Tuesday for a security assessment and professional work meeting in Samaria.

Minister Katz emphasized the importance of developing tourism in the region and issued a clear call to advance sovereignty: “We just concluded a working meeting in Samaria. We are establishing the Land of the Bible - and we will bring thousands of tourists here. We heard the plans and saw the vision. This takes me back six years - to the decision we made in the Likud Central Committee on applying sovereignty.”

“Today, after thankfully eliminating the Iranian threat and with the hostages soon to return from Gaza, the time has come to implement sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. We will do our utmost - and when we act, everyone will see that we will succeed,” he concluded

Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan told Minister Katz: “You, more than anyone, as chairman of the Likud Central Committee, are behind the first historic decision in a central forum to apply sovereignty. You are a true and leading partner in this struggle. The State of Israel is fighting on seven fronts - and with G-d’s help, we are standing strong and winning.”

“After Iran - all eyes are on Judea and Samaria. I call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and all ministers: Be like Haim Katz! Let us work together to bring sovereignty - not only because this is our land and for the residents, but because today everyone understands - sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is Israel’s defensive shield,” Dagan declared.