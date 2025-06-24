A close friendship developed between my grandfather and Fred Trump, so much so, that Mr. Trump allocated land for my grandfather’s synagogue. They maintained their bond for nearly half a century, having been a supporter of the synagogue throughout the years of their friendship. Mr. Trump’s children were well acquainted with their father’s “Rabbi,” as he would call my grandfather.

Decades later, Fred Trump’s son becomes the President of the United States.

Recently, it feels as though we are witnessing the unfolding of a new chapter, or perhaps a new book, in the Bible. ‘Miracles upon Miracles.’

“They shall give thanks to Hashem for His kindness, and for His wonders to Man.”

I do not claim to explain the ways of Hashem, definitely not with certainty. However, when I see President Trump’s support for the State of Israel, especially in recent days, during the night of the attack this past Saturday, my heart connects back to my grandfather—a Holocaust survivor, who lost almost everything, yet stood tall with great faith and immense love for the People of Israel. I wonder whether this love for Israel, which was instilled in the Trump family, by the grace of G-d, contributed to the unwavering support for the State of Israel in these times.

G-d runs His world and watches over each and every one of us. We are not always aware of this. Events like these awaken us, sending shivers of awe and emotion through us.

May we merit, with G-d’s help, to continue hearing good news on all fronts— the return of the hostages, the success of the IDF forces wherever they are, and the continued strength and resilience of the People of Israel.

