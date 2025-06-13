The UN General Assembly on Thursday passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, while failing to demand the release of the hostages still being held by Hamas and failing to condemn Hamas terrorism.

149 countries voted in favor of the resolution, which was put forward by Spain . 12 countries voted against it and 19 abstained.

In addition to Israel and the US, the following countries voted against the resolution: Argentina, Fiji, Hungary, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Paraguay, Tonga, and Tuvalu.

Israel’s Ambasasdor to the UN, Danny Danon, ripped the approval of the resolution and wrote, “This resolution lends legitimacy to terror and ignores the massacre, rape, and torture carried out by Hamas.”

“It is a grave abandonment of the hostages and a reward for terrorism. We will continue to fight until every one of our hostages returns home,” he added.

Danon spoke earlier , before the vote on the resolution, and criticized the United Nations for ignoring the murder of aid workers from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation by the Hamas terrorist organization while voting on the Spanish anti-Israel resolution.

"Last night, Hamas murdered at least five Palestinian aid workers in Gaza. They ambushed a bus clearly marked and carrying over two dozen humanitarian staff from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Several others were injured, some may have been taken hostage," Danon told reporters outside the General Assembly.

"These were civilians," he emphasized. "These are aid workers risking their lives to feed the people of Gaza. Hamas gunned them down in cold blood because they do not care about Palestinian lives. They do not care about life, period."

"It was an attack on humanitarian workers - who the UN claims to care so deeply about. I'm asking you today, where is the condemnation from the Secretary General? Where is the condemnation from the United Nations?" he wondered.

"Moreover, the General Assembly will not meet to condemn that crime," he observed. "It will not gather to denounce Hamas. Instead, it will probably pass a resolution, a resolution which is a farce. It is a moral failure. It is a political stunt. If it passes, it will be remembered not as a step toward peace, but as a disgraceful act of appeasement. It is a resolution that rewards terrorists and abandons their victims."