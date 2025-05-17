Edan Alexander, who was released this past Monday from Hamas captivity, revealed to his family the harrowing experiences he endured during his long and difficult year as a hostage.

According to a report on Ulpan Shishi, Edan was transferred between multiple hiding places throughout his captivity. During one particularly dangerous move, he was transported through a crowded market in a donkey-drawn cart, masked, and accompanied by a Hamas terrorist disguised as a woman.

He was held in various locations: underground tunnels, safe houses, mosques, schools, and even in tents for displaced persons — all under extremely harsh conditions. Edan told his family that he was forced to drink seawater and eat dirty bread, describing the experience as “a year of hell.” He reportedly lost up to 20 kilograms (about 44 pounds) during his time in captivity.

A particularly emotional moment for him came when the terrorists showed him a photograph of his parents meeting with US President Donald Trump at the Lubavitcher Rebbe’s gravesite on the anniversary of October 7. Through that image, Edan realized that his family was fighting for his release around the world.

Alexander, an Israeli-American soldier who grew up in New Jersey, was abducted from his base during the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023.