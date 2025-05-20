Omer Shem Tov, who was abducted by Hamas terrorists from the Nova Music Festival on October 7, 2023, and was freed in February after 505 days in captivity, was at Fenway Park in Boston for Jewish Heritage Night on Monday evening.

Shem Tov threw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Boston Red Sox game against the New York Mets.

Before the game, Shem Tov also met the Red Sox Jewish third baseman Alex Bregman.

Shem Tov two weeks ago appeared in a special exposé by Channel 12's Uvda program, during which he revealed how terrorists ordered him to attack IDF soldiers, and he refused.

"They told me: 'When soldiers reach this house, you blow it up.' I told them no. They threatened to shoot me. I said, 'Shoot.'"

Omer's parents recently described his conditions in captivity: "He was put in a very small cell where he couldn't even stand up or spread out his arms. Underground, without electricity. They gave him a small flashlight, and occasionally the battery would die, and he would be left in total darkness. At first, they gave him pita bread, but at a certain point, he only got cookies. The water he received was salty, undrinkable. It was very difficult. During some of the final days, it was very difficult for him to keep going, mentally and physically.”