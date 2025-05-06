Omer Shem-Tov, who was held hostage by Hamas and was released from captivity, will appear on Thursday in a special exposé by Channel 12's Uvda.

In a haunting interview, he reveals how terrorists ordered him to attack IDF soldiers, and he refused. "They told me: 'When soldiers reach this house, you blow it up.' I told them no. They threatened to shoot me. I said, 'Shoot.'"

Omer's parents recently described his conditions in captivity: "He was put in a very small cell where he couldn't even stand up or spread out his arms. Underground, without electricity. They gave him a small flashlight, and occasionally the battery would die, and he would be left in total darkness. At first, they gave him pita bread, but at a certain point, he only got cookies. The water he received was salty, undrinkable. It was very difficult. During some of the final days, it was very difficult for him to keep going, mentally and physically.