US President Donald Trump on Wednesday vehemently called for the termination of CNN correspondent Natasha Bertrand, accusing her of disseminating "Fake News" regarding the impact of recent strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

Bertrand was the correspondent who authored Tuesday’s CNN report, citing an internal US intelligence assessment suggesting Saturday's strikes would only delay Tehran's nuclear program by a few months.

“Natasha Bertrand should be FIRED from CNN! I watched her for three days doing Fake News. She should be IMMEDIATELY reprimanded, and then thrown out 'like a dog,'” Trump wrote in a post to his Truth Social platform.

The President argued that Bertrand was “attempting to destroy our Patriot Pilots by making them look bad.” He further asserted, “she should not be allowed to work at Fake News CNN,” adding that “It’s people like her who destroyed the reputation of a once great Network.”

Trump concluded his post by saying, “Her slant was so obviously negative, besides, she doesn’t have what it takes to be an on camera correspondent, not even close. FIRE NATASHA!”

Trump's condemnation follows his earlier remarks on Wednesday, where he indicated that the preliminary classified US report was incomplete. His administration has also pledged to investigate the leaked assessment, which was additionally reported by other major news outlets including the New York Times and Washington Post.

Also on Wednesday, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said it would take Iran "years" to rebuild the nuclear facilities that were struck by American B2 bombers over the weekend because they have been destroyed.

"New intelligence confirms what POTUS has stated numerous times: Iran's nuclear facilities have been destroyed. If the Iranians chose to rebuild, they would have to rebuild all three facilities (Natanz, Fordow, Esfahan) entirely, which would likely take years to do," Gabbard wrote in a post on X.

She criticized the reports that attempted to downplay the success of the American and Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear sites.

"The propaganda media has deployed their usual tactic: selectively release portions of illegally leaked classified intelligence assessments (intentionally leaving out the fact that the assessment was written with 'low confidence') to try to undermine President Trump’s decisive leadership and the brave servicemen and women who flawlessly executed a truly historic mission to keep the American people safe and secure," she wrote.

Later in the day, CIA Director John Ratcliffe released a statement regarding Iran's nuclear program.

"CIA can confirm that a body of credible intelligence indicates Iran's Nuclear Program has been severely damaged by the recent, targeted strikes. This includes new intelligence from an historically reliable and accurate source/method that several key Iranian nuclear facilities were destroyed and would have to be rebuilt over the course of years,” he said.

“CIA continues to collect additional reliably sourced information to keep appropriate decision-makers and oversight bodies fully informed. When possible, we will also provide updates and information to the American public, given the national importance of this matter and in every attempt to provide transparency," added Ratcliffe.

CNN, in a statement to The Hill, expressed its full support for Bertrand's reporting. “CNN stands 100% behind Natasha Bertrand’s journalism and specifically her and her colleagues’ reporting of the early intelligence assessment of the US attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities.”

The network clarified its reporting, stating, “CNN’s reporting made clear that this was an initial finding that could change with additional intelligence.” They also highlighted their extensive coverage of President Trump’s skepticism regarding the assessment. The spokesperson concluded, “However, we do not believe it is reasonable to criticize CNN reporters for accurately reporting the existence of the assessment and accurately characterizing its findings, which are in the public interest.”

Trump has been critical of CNN and other mainstream media outlets, going back to his first term as President.

He has been particularly critical of CNN and, in 2018, had a fiery exchange with its chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta, which resulted in the White House temporarily revoking Acosta’s press credentials.

In the wake of that incident, Trump suggested that a new international television network should be formed to compete with CNN and present the greatness of the United States around the world.

Another clash, in April of 2020, occurred when Washington Post reporter Philip Rucker questioned a report from the Department of Homeland Security suggesting the coronavirus can be suppressed by heat and humidity.

"I'm the president and you're fake news,” Trump fired back at Rucker, adding, “It’s a just a suggestion from a brilliant lab, from a very very smart, perhaps brilliant man. He’s talking about sun, he’s talking about heat. And you see the numbers. That’s it, that’s all I have. I’m just here to present talent. I’m here to present ideas.”