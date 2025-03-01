Released hostage Omer Shem Tov, who was freed from Hamas captivity last week, was released home from the hospital Saturday evening.

The hospital said that Shem Tov completed all of the necessary testing, and upon his release will begin rehabilitation as an outpatient in Beilinson Hospital. Shem Tov returns to his home in Herzliya Saturday night, and residents of the city are waiting along the length of his route home to greet him, with flags and signs.

Shem Tov, 22 years old, was released from military service and worked as a waiter to save money for a post-army trip.

He was kidnapped from the Nova music festival, which he had attended together with his friends Itay and Maya Regev, who were released from captivity in November 2023.

Upon his release from captivity, Shem Tov was forced to smile and wave to the crowd, and then forced to kiss his captors.