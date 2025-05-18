The IDF published an early warning on Sunday morning, at 1:57 a.m., stating it has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory and that IAF aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat.

Several minutes later, sirens were sounded throughout central Israel, including Tel Aviv and nearby towns.

The IDF subsequently said that “a missile that was launched from Yemen was intercepted. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.”

On Friday, IAF 15 fighter jets took part in airstrikes targeting Houthi targets in Yemen, dropping over 30 munitions on targets belonging to the Houthi terrorist regime.

The strikes marked the eighth time that the IDF has struck Houthi targets in Yemen since the start of the war.

Friday’s strike came after the Houthis launched another long-range missile toward Israel Thursday night.

The missile was intercepted by the Arrow 3 defense system, but not before sirens sounded at 9:10 p.m. across central Israel, including in the Dan Region, the Sharon, the Shfela, and parts of Judea and Samaria.

The alert interrupted Lag Ba’Omer celebrations, as many families and children were gathered around traditional bonfires.