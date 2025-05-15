Debris from Houthi missile falls in Alon Shvut

On Thursday evening, as Israelis gathered to celebrate Lag Ba'Omer, the Houthi rebe lterrorist group in Yemen launched a long-range missile toward Israel. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) reported that the missile was successfully intercepted by the Arrow 3 missile defense system.

Debris from the interceptor fell in the community of Alon Shvut in Gush Etzion, causing no injuries. However, Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that several individuals suffered anxiety attacks and minor injuries while seeking shelter.

Air raid sirens were activated across numerous regions, including central Israel, Jerusalem, and parts of Judea and Samaria. At Ben Gurion Airport, takeoffs and landings were briefly halted but resumed shortly thereafter.

The missile attack occurred while many families and children were outdoors celebrating Lag B'Omer. In areas without immediate access to shelters, revelers were forced to lie on the ground for protection.

This incident marks the fourth missile launch from Yemen toward Israel in the past two days. The previous attack occurred on Wednesday morning, with the missile intercepted outside Israeli territory. In total, the Houthis have launched 32 missiles at Israel over the past two months, with approximately 11 failing and falling within Saudi Arabia.

The latest missile launch coincided with a speech by President Donald Trump in neighboring Saudi Arabia, through which the missiles are believed to have been routed.