Who was Korach, the Levitical antagonist who rose up and tried to lead a rebellion against Moshe…and against God Himself?

What was his true agenda, and what can we learn from him, and his remarkable, "out of this world" punishment of being swallowed up by the "mouth of the earth?"

Join Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman in this week's episode of the Jerusalem Lights podcast as they discuss Korach, a man who was swallowed up by his own ego, becoming an eternal symbol of how self-deception becomes a fall, too late, into self-awareness....