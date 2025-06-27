Tunnel Used by Terrorists Who Attacked IDF Troops During Operation Protective Edge Has Been Fully Dismantled: 97th Battalion Activity in the Northern Gaza Strip

Troops of the 97th Battalion, Netzach Yehuda, under the command of the Northern Gaza Brigade and the 99th Division, operated over the past week in the Beit Hanoun area in the northern Gaza Strip.

During the operation, the troops located and dismantled dozens of terrorist infrastructure and eliminated terrorists from various Gaza terror groups.

The soldiers, in cooperation with Yahalom unit troops, completed the dismantling of the underground terror tunnel from which terrorists emerged during a battle in Operation Protective Edge. During that deadly battle, Lieutenant Colonel Dolev Keidar, Second Lieutenant Yuval Heiman, Sergeant Major Ksahoon (Dani) Bainsin, and Sergeant First Class Nadav Goldmacher were killed.

The terror tunnel, approximately one kilometer in length, was completely dismantled.

This operation reflects the IDF's commitment to dismantling previously utilized terrorist infrastructure and preventing its reuse.

The commander of the Netzah Yehuda Battalion, Lt. Col. L, told his soldiers after the destruction of the tunnel route was completed: “Eleven years ago, terrorists infiltrated through a terror tunnel originating from Beit Hanoun and killed four soldiers. Today, we are completing the destruction of that same tunnel — part of which this battalion had already destroyed over a year ago. In this mission, we are continuing the legacy of generations of warriors defending the Gaza border region and the Land of Israel.”