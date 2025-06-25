A senior US military official stated on Tuesday that Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels will likely be a persistent problem for the US in the future, even after Washington and the Houthis reached an agreement that ended a US air campaign against the group.

"The Houthis are likely to be a persistent problem... that we'll be dealing with in the future a few times again," Air Force Lieutenant General Alexus Grynkewich, director for operations of the Joint Staff, told lawmakers, as quoted by Reuters.

Grynkewich has been nominated to lead the US military's European Command.

In March, the US launched strikes against the Houthis, after President Donald Trump said he had ordered the military to launch “decisive and powerful military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen.”

Last month, Trump announced that the US would stop bombing the Houthis after the rebels communicated that they would stop attacking commercial shipping in the Red Sea.