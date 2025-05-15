Israeli journalist Barak Ravid responded to former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's post criticising the government for "paralysis" by publishing a comprehensive fact-check in which he refuted a number of the main claims presented by Bennett.

Bennett wrote that Qatar, the "capital of Hamas terror," signed a trillion-dollar agreement with the United States. Ravid refuted the claim, claiming that no such agreement was signed: "There is no trillion-dollar agreement between Qatar and the United States. There was a press release about the aspiration to reach a mutual trade of 1.2 billion."

Bennett claimed that Turkey received legitimacy and F-35 aircraft from the United States. Ravid clarified that "Turkey is not receiving F-35 aircraft. The Turks want to rejoin the program; to do so, they must meet a long list of conditions."

Bennett later noted that Syria, under the leadership of Julani, is being freed from American sanctions without giving anything in return. Ravid refuted this and wrote: "The name of the president of Syria is Ahmed al-Sharaa and the truth is that he agreed to 90% of the American demands and has already implemented some of them."

Bennett claimed that Saudi Arabia received approval for a nuclear program, which threatens Israel's qualitative military edge. Ravid rejected the comments: "Saudi Arabia has not received approval for a nuclear program. At least for now. In fact, nothing significant was signed on the subject during Trump's visit."

Bennett wrote that Israel missed a historic opportunity to overthrow the regime in Iran by harnessing Trump. Ravid responded: "Trump does not support overthrowing the regime in Iran. He never has. It is completely contrary to everything he believes in, and therefore talking to him about it would not have yielded anything."

Finally, Ravid added a general assessment: "Bennett's criticism of the government is justified. But the situation is bad even without inflating, exaggerating, and spreading false information."