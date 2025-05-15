Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government of paralysis in the face of the Trump Administration's recent actions to reshape the Middle East.

"Netanyahu's government is paralyzed," Bennett wrote on X today (Thursday). "The Middle East is undergoing tectonic changes before our eyes, our enemies are getting stronger, and Netanyahu Smotrich and his gang are paralyzed, passive, as if they don't exist."

He noted, "Qatar, the capital of Hamas terror, signs a trillion-dollar agreement with the US, upgrading its strategic military position - the government is in shock. No management, no strategy. Nothing. Erdogan's Turkey receives a shot of legitimacy and F-35 jets from the US - the government is shocked. Syria, the terrorists in the guise of ISIS (!) is released from all sanctions *without giving anything* - the government is shocked."

"Saudi Arabia receives approval for a nuclear program, and Israel loses the qualitative military edge we had for 50 years (QME), which is one of the essential assets for our existence - the government is shocked," he said.

"As a former Minister of Defense and Prime Minister, I cannot overstate the severity of the long-term damage to Israel," Bennett stated. "Iran is at the weakest moment in its history, devoid of air defense, with an old leadership, disconnected and hated by its people, failed ayatollahs and extremists, a failing economy, severe internal polarization, a regime that is about to fall. And instead of harnessing the United States for political and economic action to overthrow the regime - the government is shocked."

Bennett called this "a historic missed opportunity. A cry for generations. Terrorism strikes non-stop all over the country - the government is in shock."

Furthermore, "The IDF requires tens of thousands more soldiers - and this is also a historic opportunity to bring about essential internal change - and the government is in shock, only hindering the necessary change, and throwing all the burden on reservists who have already given their all."

"The only place where you see 'initiatives' from the government is in posts, TikToks, and unnecessary trolling laws that only fuel internal hatred," he said. "We have a nation of lions with a bad and paralyzed government."

According to Bennett: "There is only one way to pull Israel out of this pit: That the Netanyahu government, the government of failure and paralysis, goes home and allows the people of Israel to embark on a new path, one they will choose, and with great force. Change will come."