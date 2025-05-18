The Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the police, with the Lahav 433's International Unit, arrested Moshe Atias, an 18-year-old Israeli citizen from Yavne, last month on suspicion of severe security offenses.

Atias allegedly collected intelligence for the Iranians from around the cardiology department at a central Israel hospital while former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was being treated there, among other locations.

The Shin Bet and police investigation found that Atias was in contact with Iranian terror entities and conducted several tasks for them, while fully aware of the possible harm he was causing to state security. For his service, he received monetary compensation.

Among the tasks, Atias filmed the floor in the hospital where Bennett was staying, including a room where his security detail resided.