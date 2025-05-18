MK Gadi Eisenkot (National Unity Party) spoke for the first time regarding the possibility of establishing a Palestinian state, stating that the issue has lost its relevance following October 7.

“Regarding a Palestinian state, since I’ve never spoken on this… a Palestinian state—I always speak in favor of a Jewish, democratic, strong, and powerful state, and from that, we should derive our decisions. I think a Palestinian state is not relevant after October 7,” Eisenkot said in an interview with Channel 12 News.

“We need to be very measured, build it from the bottom up, and certainly not talk about a state and a prize after this murderous event. Instead, we should make our considerations from a position of strength, take our time, and not decide from one moment to the next, certainly not talk about it now,” he added.

He was asked what he would be willing to do to replace the government. “When I entered politics, the idea was to try to contribute what I bring to build a national camp—there’s no such party, it’s an idea, a camp. Unfortunately, we didn’t succeed. I think it’s still the right solution for the State of Israel. Personally, people were sure I’d leave after four months in the opposition because I’d get bored. I entered politics to make an impact, my determination has only grown, and I will do whatever is required, whatever is needed, so that the Zionist, national, democratic camp will succeed.”

When asked if he would be willing to be Naftali Bennett’s number two or run with Yair Lapid, Eisenkot replied, “I’m not looking at the numbers, I’m looking at what will serve the achievement. I will do whatever is necessary to serve the achievement.”