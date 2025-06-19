For the first time in a long while - and against the backdrop of the ongoing war with Iran - Likud has regained its position as Israel’s largest political party, according to a Channel 13 News poll published Wednesday.

If elections were held today, the poll shows Likud would secure 27 seats, while a party led by Naftali Bennett would win 24. Yisrael Beytenu and the Democrats would each receive 11 seats, Shas 10, Yesh Atid 7, National Unity 7, United Torah Judaism 7, Otzma Yehudit 6, Hadash-Ta’al 6, and Ra’am 4.

In this poll, the Religious Zionist Party fails to pass the electoral threshold.

The survey also found that a strong majority of the public (75%) supports going to war with Iran, while only 17% oppose it. Another 8% remain undecided.

When asked about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s motivations, 64% of respondents said they believe the primary reason for the military campaign was a genuine desire to eliminate Iran’s nuclear and ballistic missile threat. Meanwhile, 28% believe political considerations were the main driver.