Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett used AI to publish a video in seven languages, asserting that Israel is not starving Gaza.

Bennett explained the initiative: "There is no starvation in Gaza. This is another lie from our enemies. Israel must rise to the arena of public opinion. Unfortunately, there is no propaganda, no management, nothing. The stream of lies against the IDF soldiers remains unanswered, and may lead to arrests abroad, boycotts, and an arms embargo. Israel is the one that was attacked by barbaric murderers and is in a war of defense."

The two-minute video aims to refute claims of “existential hunger” in Gaza, and presents data on the volume of humanitarian aid that has been delivered to the Strip since the war began.

The original video, filmed in English, was dubbed in seven additional languages - Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Russian, and Arabic - in order to reach diverse audiences around the world.

English

Spanish

French

Hindi

Russian

Italian

Arabic

German