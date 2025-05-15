The Health Ministry reported Thursday morning that 48 measles cases have been diagnosed across Israel, with the source of infection for some patients still unknown.

A particularly alarming statistic shows that 77% of those infected had not been vaccinated at all. Of the total cases, 40 are children under the age of 18 (83%) — none of whom were fully vaccinated.

Currently, 13 patients are hospitalized, including 11 children. Three of these children, who were completely unvaccinated, are in critical condition in intensive care units. The Ministry warned that these figures point to a far wider outbreak than what has so far been reported.

In response to the growing crisis, the Health Ministry held a series of emergency meetings this week, led by the Minister, the Director-General, and the head of Public Health Services.

Following these discussions, a broad vaccination campaign has been approved, targeting both children and adults in areas with low immunization rates. The second dose of the measles vaccine will now be offered earlier — beginning one month after the first dose — for children younger than age six in high-risk areas.

The Ministry urges all citizens to verify their vaccination status and update it according to national guidelines. Children under age six should complete their immunizations through Tipat Chalav, while those over age seven may receive vaccinations at designated centers. People born before 1957 are considered naturally immune and do not require vaccination. The Ministry also recommends confirming vaccination status prior to any international travel.