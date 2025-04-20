An Israeli 11-year-old girl and her father contracted the measles while in Serbia, and there is a fear that when they returned to Israel, they came in contact with others while still carrying the disease. The girl is not vaccinated.

The Israeli Ministry of Health is conducting an epidemiological investigation to locate anyone who was in contact with the girl or her father on the plane, train, or bus.

The step aims to provide preventative care since measles is highly contagious and can lead to severe complications for those who are unvaccinated.

The ministry noted that the father and daughter were in the following locations:

Flight LY318, which left London Heathrow Airport on Thursday (4/17/2025) at 8:00 p.m. and landed in Ben Gurion Airport on Friday (4/18/2025) at 4:50 a.m.

The train between Ben Gurion Airport and Tel Aviv University on Friday, 4/18 at 6:00 a.m.

The 45 bus between Tel Aviv University and the Tagore Street stop in Tel Aviv on Friday at 6:40 a.m.

On Saturday, 4/19, at the escape room at 23 Efal Street, Petah Tikvah, between 2:30-4:00 p.m.

On Saturday, 4/19, at the Meat Bar restaurant, 4 Hasadnaot Street, Herzliya, between 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The Ministry of Health is calling on those who were at the noted locations during those hours to ensure they are properly vaccinated against the measles. "The recommendation is two vaccine doses from the age of one year, with a month in between the two. Vaccinate children under six at the Family Care Center (Tipat Halav) and older children, and adults through the student health services and the medical insurance providers," the ministry stated.