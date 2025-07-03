Haim Rotter, head of Bnei Brak's "Hashomrim" organization, has been named as the suspect arrested Wednesday on suspicion of serious sexual crimes against minors.

Rotter is considered a central figure who is influential in the haredi city. He was interrogated following complaints filed against him, for crimes allegedly committed over the course of years.

On Wednesday, the Tel Aviv Magistrates Court extended his arrest by eight days. During the hearing, one of the men present screamed that Rotter is "the devil, he's Demjanjuk. He raped me, he's wicked and evil."

Rotter, who returned to Israel after spending approximately two weeks abroad, was taken into custody by police officers at Ben Gurion Airport and transferred for questioning at the Ramat Gan-Bnei Brak police station. He reportedly left the country shortly after rumors about the allegations began to circulate.

The investigation was launched around two weeks ago, following several serious complaints filed with the police.

About a week earlier, hints suggesting grave misconduct by Rotter began appearing on social media, which in turn led to the filing of multiple complaints.