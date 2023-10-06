An outbreak of measles is suspected in a kindergarten in central Israel, after four two-year-old children from Tel Aviv were diagnosed as positive for the disease, and another child from the same kindergarten is suspected of having contracted it.

The five are in good condition and four of them were hospitalized but two have already been discharged, according to Kan 11 News.

An epidemiological investigation by the Ministry of Health found that one of the sick children was on a flight to Budapest on September 27 and on a return flight to Israel on October 3.

The Ministry of Health has contacted the passengers and employees who were on both flights and will issue an update the relevant instructions as the epidemiological investigation continues, in order to find out who was in contact with the children who fell ill.

The five children have been vaccinated with one dose of a vaccine, as required based on their age. The second dose of the vaccine is normally given when the students are in first grade.

Measles is a highly contagious infectious disease. Symptoms usually develop 10 to 12 days after exposure to an infected person and last seven to 10 days.

Symptoms can include fever, cough, runny nose, and inflamed eyes. Small white spots may form inside the mouth two or three days after the start of symptoms. A red, flat rash which usually starts on the face and then spreads to the rest of the body typically begins three to five days after the start of symptoms.

