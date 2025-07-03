The State Attorney's Office filed an indictment with the Nazareth District Court against Yoni Segal (18) and Nehorai Mizrahi (20), residents of Tiberias, on charges of contact with a foreign agent, passing information to the enemy, and obstructing legal proceedings.

According to the indictment, in mid-May, the defendants made contact with Iranian agents via the Telegram app.

The Iranian agents initially introduced themselves as "left-wing Kaplanists" and asked the defendants to perform tasks, such as writing the words "Bibi is a dictator" on a note and burning it, in exchange for payments in cryptocurrency.

After several tasks, the Iranian agents instructed the defendants to purchase special "operational phones," conceal their identities, and carry out advanced espionage tasks.

The defendants were instructed to photograph and investigate malls in Haifa, Tel Aviv, and Netanya, as well as the Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. As part of the tasks, the defendants transmitted detailed information about security arrangements, camera locations, the number of security guards, and entrances to facilities.

Later, the Iranian agents offered the defendants to travel to Iran for training to carry out the assassination of a senior figure in Israel, in exchange for 200,000 shekels each.

The defendants agreed to the offer. Additionally, the Iranian agents inquired about purchasing weapons and drones, and the defendants portrayed themselves as having access to weaponry and military equipment.

Although the defendants were aware they were in contact with Iranian agents, they continued their activities and even requested additional tasks. One of the defendants even deleted the communications with the Iranian agents in an attempt to conceal evidence.

In the request for detention until the end of proceedings, the prosecution added: "During the period in which a war was taking place between Israel and Iran, one of Israel's greatest and most dangerous enemies, the contempt the defendants felt towards the security of the State, and the danger they posed to public safety, are clear as day."