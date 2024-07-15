An unvaccinated child in New York City has tested positive for measles, NBC New York reported.

The report noted that anyone who in the ER at Cohen Children’s Medical Center a week before the child tested positive may have been exposed to measles.

On Friday, New York City's health department said that two people living at an NYC migrant shelter tested positive for the virus.

It is not clear where they contracted the disease, but the city's health department is contact tracing everyone who stayed on the shelter's first floor. Those who were exposed and do not have documentation of vaccination will be required to quarantine for 21 days.

Unvaccinated individuals have a 90% chance of becoming infected with the virus if exposed.

In a statement, NYC Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said, "The Health Department and Health + Hospitals are coordinating to ensure that anyone who’s been exposed gets the support and resources they need."

"While measles may be an extremely contagious virus, the risk to the community is low as most New Yorkers are vaccinated against it. Importantly, measles is preventable. The single best way to prevent measles is to be vaccinated. We encourage anyone who has not been vaccinated against measles to contact a health care provider to get a vaccine.”

NYC has seen 11 reported cases of measles since the start of the year.