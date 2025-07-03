During Operation Rising Lion against Iran, the Islamic Republic attempted to target Israel in the cyber arena.

According to a Galei Zahal report, there were dozens of Iranian attack attempts during the 12 days of fighting, including attempts to penetrate Home Front Command systems.

According to senior IDF officials, some of the attempts resulted in "local successes," but they were focused only on civilian companies providing services to the IDF. The military systems themselves remained secure, and no damage was caused to operational continuity.

Iran identified that civilian subcontractors, part of the defense supply chain, were a softer target, and therefore attempted to steal information or disrupt their activities.

Additionally, there was an attempted breach of Home Front Command systems. These attempts were unsuccessful, and the systems functioned fully throughout the entire campaign.

Security bodies, including the IDF, Shin Bet, and the National Cyber Directorate, reached out to the companies that were attacked and offered assistance. In some cases, soldiers from the Cyber Defense Brigade were dispatched to directly address the attacks. The companies also received support in strengthening their defense layers, in a process called "raising the walls."

A senior security official told Galatz, "The IDF's walls are strong, but we need to consider that, like any physical border, the cyber defense line can always be breached. Our mission is to identify these vulnerabilities in advance and be better prepared for further confrontation with the Iranians."