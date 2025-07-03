Haaretz journalist Chaim Levinson has published recordings from a 2020 Zoom meeting with NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Madmani.

"Palestinian activism brought me into politics," he told supporters. "When you look at some of the demands of the Palestinians, they are so basic, and made out to be so convoluted."

Zohran related that his identification with the issue of apartheid stems from his childhood in South Africa - from just five to seven years old.

"At five years old, I moved to South Africa. Apartheid had just ended, and there was a feeling that although it had ended in South Africa it was still going on in Palestine, and it was incumbent on everyone who had fought it here to fight it there. I grew up without any false conceptions about the narrative as opposed to the reality," he claimed.