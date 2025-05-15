MK Avi Maoz, chairman of the Noam party, sharply criticized the coalition on Wednesday for opposing a bill proposed by opposition MK Yulia Malinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu), which seeks to prevent advanced medical treatments for terrorists in public hospitals.

In a post on his X account, Maoz described cases where terrorists received advanced medical care, citing Yahya Sinwar as a prominent example.

"In the current absurd reality, a terrorist injured in the leg received complex and lengthy surgery to save the limb instead of amputating it. Similarly, the arch-terrorist Yahya Sinwar, may his name and memory be erased, once received life-saving treatment when a tumor was removed from his head, instead of settling for simpler care."

Maoz accused the government of a "dangerous mindset," identical to the one that led to the October 7th failure. "This is exactly the mindset the government is still stuck in, no different in essence from the concepts that senior security officials fed us over the years, about the need to assist the enemy with incentives, work permits, and various benefits, in the hope that this would reduce their motivation for terrorism. Concepts that blew up in our faces."

The MK emphasized the need for a complete change in approach: "The disgrace of providing advanced medical treatment to a terrorist in a public hospital must stop. If we value life, it’s time we break free from these mindsets and start treating enemies as enemies, and under no circumstances as allies."

He clarified that he voted in favor of the bill, despite it being proposed by the opposition, and stated that he would continue to vote according to his conscience, regardless of who submits the proposal.